Denmark calls for ‘change of approach’ after weekend’s Israeli airstrike killed dozens in Rafah

Denmark on Tuesday called for a "change of approach" after an Israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, left dozens of people dead.

"The attack in the Tel al-Sultan area on Sunday only highlights the need for a change in approach," said Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, adding that Copenhagen has repeatedly "warned" against an Israeli military offensive in Rafah.

The foreign minister reiterated Copenhagen's position of an urgent need for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages.

At least 45 people were killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 250 others injured in the Israeli strike on the camp on Sunday.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, said the Gaza-based Government Media Office.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The latest attack came despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.