Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on 2 U.S. destroyers, 3 ships amid Red Sea tension

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Monday to have targeted two U.S. destroyers and three ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In a statement, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said his fighters attacked with drones and missiles two destroyers and the ship Minerva Lisa in the Red Sea.

He said U.S. vessel Larego Desert and Israeli ship MSC Mechela were also targeted in the Indian Ocean.

There was no comment from the U.S. on the Houthi claim.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since last Oct. 7.

With the U.S. and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that the group considers all American and British ships military targets.

















