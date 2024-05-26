Saudi Arabia appoints 1st ambassador to Syria since 2012

Saudi Arabia appointed a new ambassador to Syria on Sunday, for the first time since 2012.

Faisal Al-Mujfel was appointed the kingdom's ambassador in Damascus, the state news agency SPA reported.

The move came months after the two countries resumed their diplomatic relations after they severed their ties more than a decade ago.

Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Damascus in March 2012, about a year after the outbreak of pro-democracy protests, which were suppressed by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Syria, days after a similar visit by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad to the kingdom.























