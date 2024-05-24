EU commissioner highlights need for 'massive surge in humanitarian aid' in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians queue for water at a camp west of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on May 21, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The EU commissioner in charge of humanitarian aid on Friday highlighted the need for aid supplies in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more tham 35,000 people since last October and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

"As hundreds of thousands of civilian lives are at stake in Gaza, there is a need for an immediate and massive surge in humanitarian aid," Janez Lenarcic said on X.

"Again I call on Isreal to allow full humanitarian access, particularly via land crossings, and ensure safety of civilians and humanitarian staff."

In another post on X, Lenarcic said due to the ongoing Israeli offensive in Rafah, the closing of crucial crossing points and the highly unsafe environment, a flight initially planned for Friday had to be cancelled. The flight was meant to deliver life-saving aid to civilians in Gaza.

Since last October, he said, "our commitment to support Palestinians in need in Gaza led us to organise 51 humanitarian air bridge flights and deliver over 2100 tonnes of aid - an operation that involved joint efforts with our humanitarian partners and EU Member States."