Senior security official killed in Israeli drone attack: Gaza Interior Ministry

This picture taken from a position along Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory following Israeli bombardment on May 21, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

A senior Palestinian security official was killed Thursday in an Israeli drone attack in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave's Interior Ministry.

"Major General Diya al-Din al-Shurafa, Assistant Commander of the National Security Forces in Gaza, was assassinated by an Israeli occupation drone," the ministry confirmed in a statement.

"He was assassinated during a field inspection in the Saraya area in central Gaza City on Thursday morning," it said.

The statement noted that four officers accompanying al-Shurafa were injured in the attack.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and at least 80,200 others injured since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















