UK says Israel must do more to 'make good its promises'

The British foreign secretary said on Tuesday that while there has been some progress in some areas regarding humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, Israel "must do more."

"We respect the ICJ's (International Court of Justice) role and independence. It's up to the court to monitor Israel's compliance," David Cameron said in response to questions in the House of Lords session.

His remarks came after a question about Israeli compliance with the Gaza summary order issued by the ICJ.

The foreign secretary said they have previously expressed their "concerns" about this case, which "we don't think is helpful in the goal of achieving a sustainable cease-fire."

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan said he has reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on Palestinian territories, specifically the Gaza Strip, beginning at least Oct. 8 last year.

On the situation in Gaza, Cameron added: "While there has been some progress in some areas of humanitarian relief, Israel must do more to make good its promises and I'm pressing them on this directly."

"Our position on export licenses remains unchanged, but we of course keep this under review," he added, referring to the UK's long-debated and contentious stance on arms export licenses to Israel.

In response to another question about aid entry into the besieged enclave, he said, "It is absolutely right" that Israel has not met its promises in some areas like the 500 trucks per day, but that there has been progress in others.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,600 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 79,900 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.