Israeli army demolishes Palestinian residential building in West Bank

The Israeli army on Monday demolished a Palestinian residential building in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli force stormed the town of Irtas in Bethlehem city and demolished a five-story residential building in Area C, where Israeli authorities restrict unpermitted development, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The army demolished the building even though it was built nearly 20 years ago with formal clearance from the relevant authorities, eyewitnesses said. However, they added that the army cited a lack of permits for razing to ground the building.

They explained that the building's owner had shown formal documentation obtained from the relevant authorities, including an Israeli court, to the soldiers. Nevertheless, the building was demolished.

The 1995 Oslo II Accord categorized West Bank lands into three areas: Area A, under full Palestinian control; Area B, under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control; and Area C, under full Israeli control.

















