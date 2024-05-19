Israeli protesters call for toppling Netanyahu’s government, early elections

Israelis demonstrated in West Jerusalem on Sunday to demand the toppling of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and early elections, according to local media.

Protesters blocked the main entrance to the city amid calls for holding early polls and removing the incumbent government, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

"Elections now" and "We want responsible government" were among banners waved by protesters.

Video clips shared on social media showed several illegal settlers verbally assaulting the demonstrators with obscene language.

Police said three protesters were arrested.

The new protest was staged hours after tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in several cities, including Tel Aviv, on Saturday to call for a hostage swap deal with Palestinian group Hamas and the overthrow of Netanyahu's government.

Hamas demands an end to Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip in exchange for any hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















