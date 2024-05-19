Israel prevents Gazan patients from traveling abroad for treatment

The government media office in Gaza said on Sunday that Israel's closure of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for the 13th consecutive day is preventing 3,000 aid trucks from entering the strip and 690 patients from seeking treatment abroad.

In a statement, the office said, "The Israeli occupation prevents the entry of food and supply aid and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip."

"Israel also prevents the entry of fuel into hospitals and agencies that provide humanitarian services which doubles the deep humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," it added.

"Throughout the closure of the two crossings, the occupation prevented approximately 3,000 aid trucks from entering, and hindered 690 patients from traveling to receive medical treatment outside the Gaza Strip," the office said.

The office regarded this as a significant threat, particularly given "the collapse of the healthcare system and the targeting, destruction, burning, and complete incapacitation of hospitals."

"This underscores the occupation's perpetration of the crime of genocide against civilians, including children and women," it said.

The media office held "the Israeli occupation, the American administration, the European Union, and the international community accountable for the ongoing genocidal war."

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









