IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS SAYS LOCATION OF PRESIDENTS CRASHED HELICOPTER IDENTIFIED

Iran's East Azerbaijan Revolutionary Guards Command reported that the location of the helicopter that crashed while carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation has been determined on Sunday.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA published the statement that said a signal was received from a mobile phone belonging to one of the crew members of the helicopter at the crash site, and troops have been deployed to the area.

The helicopter carrying Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.