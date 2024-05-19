Hamas expresses sympathy with Iran after president’s helicopter crash

Palestinian group Hamas expressed sympathy with Iran on Sunday following a helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which reportedly made a "hard landing."

"Our hearts are with the brotherly Iranian people. We ask Almighty God to have mercy on the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and all those accompanying them," Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.

It was reported that the helicopter carrying Raisi included several officials, among them Amir-Abdollahian.