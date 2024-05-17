UN humanitarian office urges opening of all crossings into Gaza, saying needs 'cannot depend' on floating dock

The UN humanitarian office on Friday urged the opening of all crossings into Gaza as humanitarian needs in the besieged strip "cannot depend" on a floating dock.

"Any and all aid into Gaza is welcomed," said Jens Laerke, the spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a UN briefing in Geneva on the establishment of the floating dock. "It is an addition. And it doesn't take away from the fact that land proceeds will be more important."

Laerke said the UN was "grateful" for the efforts of the Greek Cypriot administration and other member states to sustain the maritime corridor as an additional route for aid to Gaza.

"However, getting aid to people in need into and across Gaza cannot and should not depend on a floating dock far from where needs are most acute," he added.

He underscored that land routes are the "most viable, effective and efficient" aid delivery method and said this is "why we need all crossing points to be opened."

According to the spokesperson, the UN is finalizing its operational plans to make sure that it is ready to handle aid once the floating dock is properly functioning while ensuring the safety of its staff and operation.

Israel said Thursday a floating dock off the Gazan coast, built in cooperation with the U.S. Central Command for humanitarian aid, will begin receiving aid sent to the coastal enclave.

Last week, the Israeli army invaded the eastern section of Rafah and captured the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, and closed it. According to UN officials, the Kerem Shalom crossing is "technically open" but lacks access to aid entries to Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.