UAE foreign minister warns of dangerous regional escalation

Palestinians who fled Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip arrive with their belongings to Khan Yunis on May 15, 2024. (AFP Photo)

UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned on Friday of an escalation in the Middle East as the Israeli army expands its ground invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza Strip.

During the foreign minister's meeting with Israeli Knesset member Mansour Abbas in Abu Dhabi, the discussion centered around "the current developments in the Middle East, the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire," according to the official Emirati news agency WAM.

He expressed "concern about the escalating violence" and called for "intensified regional and international efforts to end extremism, tensions, and violence."

He further said that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza requires urgent and effective solutions to ensure the intensive, safe, and unobstructed flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip."

He also reiterated his country's "unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people under all circumstances."

Al Nahyan stressed "the significance of advancing serious political prospects to resume negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution."

Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,200 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

The Israeli army launched a ground offensive on May 6 in Rafah, home to around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) estimating that around 600,000 people have fled the city since the start of the Israeli attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















