Gaza-focused Arab summit opens in Bahrain

A vehicle moves along a road past a billboard showing the flags of Arab League states ahead of the 33rd Arab League summit in Mamama on May 15, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The annual Arab summit opened in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Thursday with the conflict in the Gaza Strip dominating its agenda.

The summit is held amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,270 people and injured 79,200 others since last Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack.

Some 13 Arab leaders are attending the meeting, including Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq leaders.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also take part in the meeting.

The summit is the first to be held in Manama.



















