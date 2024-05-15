Nasrallah discusses Gaza conflict with Hamas delegation

Head of Lebanese Hezbollah group Hasan Nasrallah on Wednesday discussed with a senior Hamas delegation the developments of the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement by Hezbollah, "a full assessment of the events and developments in Gaza and occupied Palestine" took place during the meeting.

They also discussed developments related to a cease-fire in the blockaded enclave, where Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in retaliation for an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives.

Hamas accepted on May 6 a cease-fire proposal drawn by mediators Egypt and Qatar, but Israel said the truce offer did not meet its key demands and decided to push ahead with an operation in Rafah, home to more than a million displaced people.

The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel along the shared Israeli-Lebanese border has continued in parallel to the Gaza conflict, displacing thousands of people on both sides and fueling concerns of a wider escalation.

In a televised address on Monday, Nasrallah said the group would continue fighting as long as Israel continued its assault on Gaza.







