Israeli defense minister orders to deny Al Jazeera from working in West Bank

An employee of the Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera is seen at the channel's Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday ordered to prevent the Qatar-based Al Jazeera from working in the West Bank, a few days after it was blocked from work in Israel.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, Gallant instructed Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi to implement the decision.

It added that the Israeli army has already started carrying out Gallant's instructions.

Early in May, the Israeli authorities shut down Al Jazeera's office in Israel.

Al Jazeera has an office in Israel and a team of correspondents working year-round, including covering Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 35,100 people since Oct. 7, 2023.

















