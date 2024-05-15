Another hospital in southern Gaza goes out of service due to lack of fuel

Another hospital in the southern Gaza Strip went out of service as its power generators ran out of fuel amid the continued Israeli onslaught on Gaza, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa cited a medical source as saying that the Gaza European Hospital near Khan Younis city, one of the few remaining hospitals in the war-torn enclave, went out of service due to lack of fuel, putting lives of hundreds of patients and wounded people at risk.

This development comes amid continued Israeli bombing across eastern Rafah areas in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as on areas in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern strip.

Since the Israeli army last week occupied the Rafah crossing, the flow of aid, medical supplies, and fuel came to a halt, exacerbating the already extreme humanitarian conditions across the Gaza Strip.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people.

Nearly 35,180 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.