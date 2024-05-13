Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli soldiers amid border tension

Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on a military site in northern Israel on Monday amid escalating tensions between the two sides.

Hezbollah said several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the attack that targeted a reserve artillery battalion south of Beit Hillel settlement.

The Times of Israel newspaper confirmed that two explosive drones struck near the Beit Hillel settlement.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on Hezbollah's claim.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,000 victims since October following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas.







