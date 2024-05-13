UN condemns brutal killing of staff member in Gaza Strip

Farhan Haq, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reported a tragic incident where a UN staff member lost their life when "their vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning".

Expressing profound sorrow, Haq stated, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security, with another DSS staff member sustaining injuries."

He emphasized, "The secretary-general unequivocally condemns all assaults on UN personnel and urges a thorough investigation."

Earlier reports, citing local sources, indicated that a UN vehicle was impacted by Israeli shelling in Rafah, resulting in injuries to at least one occupant.