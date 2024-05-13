Greek PM: Improvement of relations with Türkiye yielding concrete, positive results

Improvement of bilateral relations with Türkiye is yielding concrete and positive results, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

Speaking at the joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where he arrived on a day-long working visit, Mitsotakis said: "I can only begin by thanking you for the warm hospitality today in Ankara, it was a fourth meeting in the last 10 months, which I believe proves that the two neighbors can now establish this approach of mutual understanding, no longer as some exception, but as a productive normality that is not negated by the known differences in our positions."

He said bilateral relations have been progressing, as agreed by the parties, on three levels: political dialogue, positive agenda and confidence building measures. "I believe that it is a positive development in a difficult time for international peace, but also for the broader stability in our region," the Greek premier said.

On cooperation in dealing with irregular migration, Mitsotakis said Athens supports more EU aid to Türkiye, which has also been suffering from the issue.