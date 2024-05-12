Israeli jets strike house of Al-Jazeera correspondent in northern Gaza

Israeli warplanes bombed the house of the Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif in the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, which killed less than 1,200 people.

A circulated video on social media showed the Al Jazeera correspondent rushing to inspect his house.

He can be heard saying that the house was empty and none of his family members were injured in the attack.

On Saturday, the Israeli army expanded its simultaneous ground and air attacks across all governorates of Gaza, following its demand to evacuate residents from wide areas in northern and central parts of the enclave.

It also advanced into the southern part of Gaza City and the eastern areas of Khan Younis in addition to conducting a series of intense airstrikes that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries in various areas of the territory.

Nearly 34,950 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since early October, and nearly 78,600 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war.