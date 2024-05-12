Hezbollah claims missile attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday that it had targeted with missiles Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah said a missile attack targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine site and surveillance and technical equipment in the Hounin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,000 victims since October following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas.