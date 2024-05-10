UN Security Council expresses 'deep concern' over reports of mass graves in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Friday expressed profound distress over reports of mass graves discovered in and around the Nasser and Al Shifa hospitals in Gaza.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over reports of the discovery of mass graves, in and around the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza, where several hundred bodies, including women, children and older persons, were buried," said a statement.

Emphasizing the urgent need for accountability for violations of international law, the Security Council stressed the necessity for investigators to have unhindered access to all locations of mass graves in Gaza.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their demand that all parties scrupulously comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in particular regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects," said the statement.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of allowing families to know the fate and whereabouts of their missing relatives, consistent with international humanitarian law," it added.

At least seven mass graves have been found in the Gaza Strip as Israel continued its brutal offensive on the enclave that has left more than 34,800 people dead and injured over 78,400 others since Oct. 7, 2023.

Three mass graves were found at Al-Shifa Hospital, three at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, and one inside Kamel Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, according to Gaza government media office.