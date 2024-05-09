UNICEF pleas for immediate fuel delivery to Gaza

The head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday called for an urgent delivery of fuel to the Gaza Strip, saying that no fuel has entered the city for 48 hours.

"In the past 2 days, no fuel has entered Gaza. Without fuel, water stops, hospitals can't function, and medicine and food cannot move. The population is already at risk of famine," Catherine Russell wrote on X, along with a video message.

Stressing that "the entire community is already on the brink of famine," she called for an immediate delivery of fuel to the city.

The video highlighted the need for fuel to ensure access to drinking water for children, as well as the operation of neonatal intensive care units and hospitals.