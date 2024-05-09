Israeli minister says Al Jazeera offices in Nazareth raided, equipment seized

Israeli Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi announced that he ordered a raid at the offices of the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera in the city of Nazareth in northern Israel.



Karhi stated on Thursday via X that inspectors of the Communications Ministry along with police officers are seizing equipment.



Karhi also announced that inspectors raided the Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem and seized its equipment.



Last month, Israel's Knesset passed legislation, allowing the closure of Al Jazeera television.



Under the legislation, the communications minister is empowered to shut down foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if the defense minister identifies that their broadcast poses "an actual harm to the state's security."



Al Jazeera has an office in Israel and a team of correspondents working year-round, including covering Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 34,900 people since Oct. 7, 2023.

