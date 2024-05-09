ISRAELI ARMY CONFIRMS ANOTHER SOLDIERS DEATH IN HEZBOLLAH ATTACK

The Israeli army confirmed on Thursday that another soldier died in an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on an army position in northern Israel.

According to a military statement, the slain soldier was Haim Sabach of the army's 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, while another soldier was injured during the Hezbollah attack.

It added that the mortar and missile attack occurred on Wednesday at the Malkia site in the Upper Galilee area.

According to previous Israeli media reports, his death brings the total number of Israeli troops killed in attacks on the Lebanon border since Oct. 8 to 14, in addition to nine civilians.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,800 people since last October following a Hamas attack.















