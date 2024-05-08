Fatalities as Israeli jets hit residential building in Gaza City

Several people were killed and injured when Israeli fighter jets struck a residential building in Gaza City on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian medical source.

The attack targeted the building in al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City, the source said.

Several injured people were in serious condition, he added.

The attack was the latest in a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,400 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















