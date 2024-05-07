BRITISH PREMIER DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT ISRAELS RAFAH OFFENSIVE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he is "deeply concerned" about Israeli military operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip.

"I've urged all parties to continue talking, negotiating and getting around the table, which they are doing," Sunak said.

The UK has urged both sides in the conflict to focus on negotiations to end the bloodshed. Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and took around 250 people as hostages.

"We need to give them the space to conclude these negotiations. We've been consistent in saying we want to see an immediate humanitarian pause so we can crucially get more aid in and release the hostages, and then use that pause to build a more lasting cease-fire," he added.

The Israeli army early on Tuesday said its forces had seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing from southern Gaza into Egypt.

The incursion comes after Israel said it would continue its military operations in Rafah even after Hamas announced that it had accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

On questions raised by the opposition lawmakers in the parliament, Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell refused to answer if he agrees that forced displacement of civilians in Rafah is "a war crime."

In support to Mitchell, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it is right that Israel "finishes the job."

Later, Conservative lawmaker Kit Malthouse asked Mitchell if there is "any red line" Israel cannot cross, as far as the UK government is concerned. Mitchell replied that is a "rhetorical question" and declined to answer.