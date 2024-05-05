Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel more than doubled in last 3 months: Israeli media

Rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel has more than doubled in the last three months, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Army Radio said that Hezbollah had launched 334 missiles into neighboring northern Israel in January, 534 in February, 748 in March, and 744 in April.

It added that some 357 rockets had also been fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel in January, 165 in February, 10 in March, and 113 in April.

The broadcaster did not, however, give any details about the damage caused by the rocket fire.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,700 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.