UK premier urges Netanyahu to facilitate delivery of aid

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing pressing issues including ongoing hostage negotiations and humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

According to a statement by 10 Downing Street, Sunak stressed the critical need for increased access to facilitate the delivery of aid, particularly through essential land routes.

Highlighting the pressing humanitarian situation, the UK reiterated its push for an immediate humanitarian pause to facilitate the delivery of aid and the safe release of hostages.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for Israel's security and said our focus is on de-escalation which is essential and in everyone's interest," the statement said.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands of others injured. Vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, and around 85% of the enclave's population has been pushed into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Despite opposition from the U.S., allies and others, Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge.

"The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there-with or without a deal, in order to achieve the total victory," Netanyahu said on Monday.