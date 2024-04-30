Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 142 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 142 since Oct. 7, 2023, according to his employer.

Salem Abu Toyor, a reporter for Al-Quds Today television station, and his son lost their lives when fighter jets struck their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the TV station said.

The pair were buried in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The new fatalities brought to 142 the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,700 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







