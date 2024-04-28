Gaza Contact Group calls for effective sanctions on Israel in Riyadh meeting

The Gaza Contact Group, established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to address Gaza-related issues, has called on the international community to impose effective sanctions on Israel, including halting arms exports.

The group, which convened in the Saudi capital Riyadh, reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and categorically rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their land, and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said.

It emphasized the need for joint efforts in the Muslim and Arab world to promptly end the war in Gaza and underscored the importance of protecting civilians under international humanitarian law.

The group also discussed "the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution and recognizing the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement added.

In addition, the members expressed concerns over the Western countries' treatment of peaceful demonstrators calling for an end to the war as well as Israeli violations and crimes in Gaza, it stressed.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud chaired the Gaza Contact Group meeting, which was also attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian top diplomat Sameh Shoukry, State Minister at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates.