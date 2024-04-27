ISRAELIS RALLY OUTSIDE WAR CABINET MINISTERS HOUSE TO DEMAND EARLY ELECTIONS

Israelis protested Friday against the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded early elections and a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, according to media reports.

Around 100 Israelis, including relatives of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, rallied outside the house of War Cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, in Ras al-Ayn (Rosh HaAyin) in northern Israel.

The daily Times of Israel reported that protesters are calling for the release of the more than 100 hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7 along with the replacement of Netanyahu's government.

"They are also calling on Gantz to resign from the emergency government," it added.

Police were deployed around Gantz's house to contain protesters. Two demonstrators were arrested for "violating public order."

The War Cabinet member and former defense chief said earlier this month that "early elections should be held in September."

Israel has been witnessing almost daily protests demanding Netanyahu expedite an agreement with Palestinian factions in Gaza and hold early elections.

Hamas accuses Netanyahu of "stubbornness" and not wanting to reach an agreement. The group has insisted on ending the war in Gaza, a withdrawing of the Israeli army, allowing those who are displaced to return and ensuring sufficient aid enters the Strip.

Flouting an International Court of Justice provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where more than 34,300 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,300 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

