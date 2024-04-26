YEMENS HOUTHIS CLAIM ATTACKS ON SHIP, ISRAELI CITY

Yemen's Houthi group said Thursday that they carried out attacks targeting an Israeli vessel and multiple sites in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised speech that their forces successfully targeted the Israeli ship MSC Darwin using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Gulf of Aden.

Saree said they also conducted missile strikes on targets located in Eilat.

He also highlighted that their forces are persistently obstructing the navigation of Israeli and affiliated vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a devastating Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

With the U.S. and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.





















