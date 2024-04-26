Lasting peace possible through two-state solution in Middle East: German president

Germany agrees with Türkiye that a two-state solution is necessary for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday.

"However, we agree with Türkiye that lasting peace in the Middle East will be possible through a two-state solution," he said.

Describing his visit to Türkiye as constructive, Steinmeier said: "Every minute of my visit to Türkiye was valuable."

"For me, coming to Türkiye on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the beginning of our diplomatic relations was very significant," he added.

Noting that both countries are NATO allies and G-20 members, Steinmeier stated: "As Türkiye and Germany, we are indispensable to each other; we need each other."

GERMANY WILL REMEMBER QUAKE VICTIMS IN TÜRKİYE



Steinmeier said that he attended the National Sovereignty and Children's Day celebrations on April 23 in Türkiye's southeastern province Gaziantep.

His visit to the container city set up for earthquake victims in the Nurdağı district left a lasting impression on him, he said.

"Visiting the region one year after the earthquake was meaningful for me. It's heartening to see shelters being quickly prepared for the survivors and arrangements made for children to attend schools," he said.

Expressing admiration for the reconstruction efforts in the region, Steinmeier said: "As Germany, we will not forget the earthquake victims and will continue to support them."

Steinmeier stated that efforts are underway to increase the number of consulate staff in Türkiye and expedite visa procedures for Turkish citizens.

Steinmeier said he looks forward to Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attending Euro2024, which will be held in Germany and where the Turkish National Team will also compete.





















