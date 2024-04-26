ILLEGAL ISRAELI SETTLERS STORM JOSEPHS TOMB IN NORTHERN OCCUPIED WEST BANK

Palestinians on Friday clashed with illegal Israeli settlers who raided the Joseph's tomb in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu that illegal settlers were protected by the Israeli forces during their raid on the tomb site in eastern Nablus city.

Witnesses indicated that confrontations broke out between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army.

The Israeli army raided a number of eastern Nablus neighborhoods and searched homes before withdrawing, witnesses added.

Joseph's tomb, revered by both Muslims and Jews, has long served as a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.

Jews believe the site is the resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, on the other hand, dispute this claim, saying Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat, an Islamic cleric, was buried there two centuries ago.

Since Monday, the first day of the weeklong Jewish Passover, hundreds of illegal settlers have stormed archaeological sites in the West Bank.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army carried out a series of raids on Friday, targeting the governorates of Jenin, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, and towns in the governorates of Bethlehem and Hebron.

The Israeli army also carried out incursions into the Jalazone refugee camp in the north of Ramallah.

Witnesses indicated that the forces arrested at least three Palestinians from the camp including a woman.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 34,300 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 485 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















