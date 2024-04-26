Dispute between Israel, Palestine turned into conflict between oppressors and oppressed: Türkiye

The long-running dispute between Israel and Palestine is no ordinary conflict but rather a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed, said the Turkish foreign minister on Friday.

"The conflict between Israel and Palestine has ceased to be a war and has turned into a struggle of the oppressors and the oppressed," Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with Winston Peters, his counterpart from New Zealand.

The conflict also evolved into " strugglebetween the founders of the international system and the oppressed within this system," he added.

He said Israel has not only been killing Palestinians but also international law.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.