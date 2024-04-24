Israel airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in central Gaza

Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least three Palestinians were killed and another was injured in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza on late Tuesday.

A medical source told Anadolu that the Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of people near the Al-Arban school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, leaving three people dead and one more injured. The victims were transferred to the Al-Awda Hospital in the camp.

The Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of heavy bombardments on the northwestern areas of the camp, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Overnight airstrikes and artillery shelling were also reported across the Gaza Strip with several casualties, it added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Over 34,180 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 77,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















