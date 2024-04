Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday met representatives of the Iraqi Turkmen community in Baghdad, the Turkish presidency said.

The meeting took place after his official dinner with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. Erdoğan is visiting Iraq for the first time since 2011.

He also met representatives from the Sunni community in the Iraqi capital.

No further information was provided regarding the meetings.