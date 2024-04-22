Turkish flags decorate Iraqi capital for visit by President Erdoğan

Banners with Turkish and Iraqi flags were displayed on billboards in Baghdad ahead of a visit on Monday by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the neighboring country's capital city.

Banners reading "We are honored by your visit" in Turkish, Arabic, and English were affixed on billboards along one of the city's streets.

Turkish flags also hung from the streets and avenues of Erbil, capital of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, while the image of the flag, a white crescent and star over red, was projected onto the Erbil Citadel.

President Erdoğan arrived earlier on Monday in the Iraqi capital for official talks, after which he will be proceeding to Erbil during the single-day visit.

Erdoğan is expected to hold working meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani in Baghdad.



















