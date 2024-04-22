Several Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Several Palestinians were killed and many others injured early Monday in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern part of Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp and the southeastern area of Khan Younis, Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

Civilians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Taqwa Mosque in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted the entrance of Al-Bureij Refugee Camp and the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

Several other Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of Al-Sawarha cemetery in Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp and in a house in the Al-Burouk area in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, Israeli warplanes hit the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City and the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city.

Local sources said that two Israeli airstrikes targeted late Sunday the southern areas of Gaza City and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,097 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,980 injured since then, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

