Israeli forces injure, arrest Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army injured and detained several Palestinians during raids on five cities in the occupied West Bank early Monday, according to witnesses and local resources.

The Israeli forces stormed the cities of Nablus and Tubas in the northern West Bank, conducting house searches, witnesses told Anadolu.

They also reported that the Israeli forces raided homes in the Balata Refugee Camp in eastern Nablus and arrested Palestinians, sparking clashes with the residents in which the army used live fire.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was shot in the foot during the raid on the Balata Refugee Camp and was subsequently transported to a hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Furthermore, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians from the camp, including four siblings, according to witnesses.

Local sources informed Anadolu that the army also stormed the city of Tubas, engaging in armed clashes with Palestinian fighters, searching homes, and detaining at least one Palestinian before withdrawing.

Additionally, the army carried out overnight raids in Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron, resulting in the detention of Palestinians, as per the same sources.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 34,000 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 485 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















