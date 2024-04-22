Hezbollah, Israeli army exchange fire near Lebanon border amid escalating tensions

Hezbollah and the Israeli army exchanged fire across Lebanon in a new round of confrontations on Monday.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted Israeli "spy installations" near the border village of Wazzani in the Marjayoun district in southern Lebanon with "appropriate weapons.''

It also targeted Israeli troops' positions near the Hanita site in Israel, opposite the town of Alma Al-Sha'ab in Lebanon, with artillery shells, and also hit a gathering of soldiers near the Israeli site of Dahiyra with rockets.

For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement that sirens sounded in the Arab Al-Aramsha area in northern Israel, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's official news agency reported Monday that Israeli warplanes struck the Wazia area, targeting the area where Hezbollah had downed an Israeli drone late Sunday.

Israeli fighter jets also launched two missiles at the outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras, coinciding with artillery shelling in the same area, according to the agency.

Earlier Monday, the agency reported that the outskirts of the towns of Tyre Harfa and Yaroun in southern Lebanon were targeted by Israeli artillery.

The broadcaster added that Israeli warplanes targeted Abu Rashid Mountain in the Jabur area of southern Lebanon.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.



















