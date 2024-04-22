Blinken, Gallant speak by phone amid report U.S. preparing sanctions against Israeli battalion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday.

"The Secretary and the Minister discussed efforts to protect Israel's security and negotiations to secure the release of hostages, enable an immediate ceasefire, and increase the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

During the call, Blinken "also underscored the importance of measures to de-escalate tensions in the region," said the statement.

The call came after the Axios news site reported on Saturday that the U.S. is preparing to impose sanctions on the Israeli military's Netzah Yehuda battalion over human rights violations committed by the combat unit against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, said in a statement that he asked Blinken to reconsider the decision, adding that such sanctions would harm Israel's international legitimacy during wartime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to fight against any sanctions being imposed on the country's military units.