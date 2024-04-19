Türkiye calls for restraint on all sides as Israel-Iran tensions rise

Amid mounting tensions sparked by an Israeli attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus, Türkiye on Friday called on all parties to exercise restraint, stressing the importance of preventing further escalation.

"In light of the latest developments, it is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged "all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict."

"The priority of the international community should be to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace in our region by establishing a Palestinian state," it said.

Tension escalated further between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

The ministry statement came after a reported Israeli attack on Iran as sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least two Iranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.