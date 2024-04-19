Knesset member hints at Israeli strike inside Iran

A member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) suggested Friday that Israel had carried out a strike inside Iran.

"Good morning dear people of Israel, a morning in which the head is held high with pride. Israel is a strong and powerful country," Tally Gotliv, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, wrote on X.

"May we regain the power of deterrence," she added.

Iranian state media said Friday that air defenses were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including the central province of Isfahan.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran's state television confirmed "massive explosions" in Isfahan, but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

U.S. media reports, citing officials, said that Israel had carried a strike inside Iran.

There was no official Israeli comment yet on reports of launching attacks inside Iran.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the Foreign Ministry asked its embassies around the world to refrain from making statements about reports of an attack in Iran.

"At this stage, there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command. If there are any changes in the future, the public will be informed," the Israeli army said.

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

Israel, which has not formally taken responsibility for the consulate attack, has vowed a military response to Iran's weekend attack.















