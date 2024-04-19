10 killed as Daesh/ISIS terrorists attack regime forces in Syria’s Homs

At least 10 members of the Bashar al-Assad regime forces were killed after the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group targeted their vehicle in Syria's Homs, local sources said on Friday.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists ambushed the vehicle on the road linking the Al-Sukhnah and Al-Taybah villages in the eastern countryside of Homs late at night.

The Assad regime has not yet made a statement regarding the attack.

In January, Daesh/ISIS terrorists attacked regime forces in Deir ez-Zor and Homs provinces and killed many regime elements.

Daesh/ISIS, which has largely lost its influence in Syria, is trying to maintain its existence in the Badiye desert region, which covers parts of Homs, Daraa, As Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

The terrorist group occasionally inflicts losses on the Assad regime and its supporters through hit-and-run tactics.