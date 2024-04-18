TÜRKIYE BACKS PALESTINES BID FOR FULL UN MEMBERSHIP AMID U.S. VETO CONCERNS

Türkiye supports Palestine's bid for full UN membership, diplomatic sources said Wednesday, while highlighting that it requires approval from the UN Security Council and the backing of two-thirds of the UN General Assembly.

The sources drew attention to an upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council scheduled for April 18.

They indicated that Algeria, a temporary member of the Security Council, would present a draft resolution for Palestine's full membership at the meeting, initiating the approval process.

Due to an anticipated veto by the U.S., the issue has not been brought to the council until now, the diplomatic sources said. They noted that the U.S. is expected to veto the draft resolution proposed by Algeria.

They emphasized, however, that recent developments indicate increasing international support for the recognition of the Palestinian state.

The sources said that Türkiye has been one of the strongest supporters of this issue for a long time and led the way for Palestine to obtain observer member status in 2012 through a General Assembly resolution.

During this period as well, it is seeking support for the recognition of Palestine in all its discussions, they added.

The U.S. administration had signaled a veto when the issue of Palestine's full membership in the UN arose.

Robert Wood, the deputy permanent representative of the U.S. to the UN, said the U.S. stance on the issue had not changed.

"We believe that the issue of Palestine's full membership should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians," he said.

For the draft resolution to pass, it requires the support of nine "yes" votes and none of the five permanent members of the 15-member Security Council to use their veto power.

If the Council recommends admission, the recommendation is presented to the General Assembly for consideration. A two-thirds majority vote is necessary in the assembly for the admission of a new state.

Palestine had applied for full membership in the UN in 2011, but the application did not receive the required support in the Security Council. It obtained "observer status" in 2012.

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 2 requesting a reconsideration of their membership application.

On April 3, Guterres wrote a letter to the Security Council calling for the consideration of Palestine's request.

The Security Council referred Palestine's request to the Committee on the Admission of New Members on April 8.

The committee, which was supposed to respond regarding membership, announced after two meetings that it had not reached an agreement.