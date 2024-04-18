Missiles from Lebanon hit settlement in northern Israel

Missiles fired from southern Lebanon on Thursday allegedly targeted a house in the settlement of Yaron in the Western Galilee region of northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Two missiles launched from Lebanon hit a house in the Yaron settlement in the Western Galilee, without causing any injuries, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The channel also noted people's concerns about the infiltration of drones into Yaron and the surrounding settlements.

Hezbollah said on Thursday that it targeted several military gatherings and sites in northern Israel, while Israeli army intensified its airstrikes and artillery bombardment, targeting several homes in various areas of southern Lebanon.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,000 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 275 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since then, according to Lebanese media.







