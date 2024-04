Biden says US holding Iran to account with new sanctions

US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies are holding Iran to account for its April 13 attack against Israel, as the United States and Britain unveiled sweeping sanctions against Tehran's military drone program.

"We are holding Iran accountable -- imposing new sanctions and export controls," Biden said in a statement, adding: "Our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs."